New Hykeham takeaway makes authentic homemade Punjabi curry

A man living in North Hykeham has started his own family business offering authentic homemade Punjabi style curries for the local community.

Rizvaan Ashfaq, known to all his friends as Sid, launched Hadiqa’s Street Food Kitchen on February 15 after moving to the Manor Farm housing estate in North Hykeham last summer.

He runs it alongside his fiancée Raluca Nistor, a forensic psychologist for the prison service who runs the admin side of the business.

There are currently three curries rich in flavour to choose from, which are priced at £8 and include traditional pilau rice. They are mutton and potato, chicken and chickpea, and mixed vegetable, with the latter suitable for vegetarians and vegans.

Sid, who also enjoys bodybuilding in his own time, said the motto for his business is ‘Just heat and eat’ as the dishes are all prepared freshly and just required heating up by the customer.

He told The Lincolnite: “Takeaways are often very commercialised and people suffer in Lincoln and Hull who cannot get authentic Indian curries.

“I thought why not bring it local. I did some surveys on social media to gauge interest and the reaction was positive, so I started building my business from November. I launched on February 15 and it has been very busy.

“Normal curry houses or takeaways are often not traditional. We buy all the spices fresh and blend them by hand. We make it in an authentic way, they are tasty and people will get all my hard work and passion.”

The 39-year-old is originally from West Yorkshire and also works as a general manager/director of the cocktail bar Level Cafe Bar and Grill in Hull, which is owned by his uncle Zafer Yildiz.

The food is made freshly in the professional kitchens there before being transported to Hykeham in a refrigerated van ready for delivery.

People can order to North and South Hykeham, and Lincoln through Facebook, via email at [email protected] or by calling 07791542912.

Orders can be placed Monday to Thursday with the menu changing monthly, with the next one in mid-March. The customer can choose a delivery day between Friday and Sunday before being allocated a time slot. Delivery is within a four mile radius, with surrounding villages also eligible soon.