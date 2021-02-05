North Lincolnshire village well extracts first oil
Village sits on 2m barrels reserves of oil
The first oil has been produced by a new well at the Wressle Oil Field Development near Scunthorpe in North Lincolnshire.
Egdon Resources plc said on February 5 that operations to recomplete the well and reperforate the Ashover Grit reservoir interval were completed safely and successfully.
The village is sitting on reserves of about two million barrels of oil. The Ashover Grit reservoir is expected to produce at a contained rate of 500 barrels of oil per day.
The well has now been placed on continuous 24 hour test production and is currently in the normal clean-up phase as it is brought on-stream.
Produced oil from Wressle will be transported by road tanker to the Phillips 66 Humber refinery in South Killingholme.
Wressle oil field re completion film footage #EDR #UK #onshore #oil pic.twitter.com/o0sVEefWX3
— Egdon Resources plc (@EgdonResources) February 1, 2021
This news comes after the site at Wressle was given the go-ahead last year by government inspectors following a public inquiry.
Concerns had been raised about the potential impact on water supplies and local residents.
However, Egdon Resources said the site was a conventional oil-drilling operation and would “not involve the prices of hydraulic fracking for shale gas or shale oil”, according to the BBC.