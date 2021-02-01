Objectors back in action against Nettleham “entry-level” homes

Objectors to plans for more than 30 homes in Nettleham are calling for West Lindsey District Council to send the developers back to the drawing board for a second time.

Larkfleet Homes applied last year to build 33 homes on land off Deepdale Lane, but were sent packing after councillors called the proposals “opportunistic” and hitting out at changes to an original plan to retain the area as farmland.

However, on Wednesday officers will recommend approval for new proposals to build 30 “entry-level” homes on the site.

The land is currently being used for construction purposes while the developer works on a previous proposal of 50 homes on an adjacent site.

Officers said the plans would be “an effective use of the land” and would be in line with planning policies.

“The proposal is considered to be appropriate in its scale, design and density and would be in-keeping with the character of the area,” they said.

However, ward member Councillor Angela White disagrees with the officers and said it did not comply with local design policies set out in the neighbourhood plan.

“There is no further need for affordable housing in Nettleham. We have exceeded our designated share,” she said.

The parish council has also objected, adding: “Nettleham alone has had planning permission approved which includes 71 affordable homes, a significant over delivery against the 37 identified in the Neighbourhood Plan.

“The applicant fails to demonstrate substantive evidence of local need over that already provisioned.”

They repeat previous comments that the application is “opportunistic”.

Objections have been received from more than 60 nearby addresses with contacts, saying Larkfleet had said the land would return to farmland and criticising the application being posted “over Christmas period in hope of fewer objections”.

Other concerns include the increase in traffic, the safety of pedestrians, noise and pollution concerns and the impact on local infrastructure.