February starts with 213 COVID-19 cases and six deaths in Greater Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire’s second largest coronavirus vaccination centre will open at the Lincolnshire Showground on Tuesday.

It means the county will be one of a handful of areas with two big vaccination centres, the largest being at the Princess Royal Sports Arena in Boston, which opened on January 18.

At a council level, North East Lincolnshire is the only council to appear green (having between 50 and 99 cases) although more local breakdowns reveal a difference story.

North East Lincolnshire had a rolling rate of 90.9 in the last seven days up to January 26 – this compares to Lincoln which had a rolling rate of 241.7.

There has been a drop in infection rates across Greater Lincolnshire over the weekend, but spikes in both North Kesteven and East Lindsey districts.

Northern Lincolnshire remains the area in Greater Lincolnshire with the lowest infection rate out of the 380 UK districts.

The county’s average is still way below the national average with 180.3 per 100,000 people in Greater Lincolnshire compared to 294.2 in England.

Here’s Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rate up to February 1 according to the government’s dashboard:

In national news, “Surge testing” is to be deployed in parts of the country where the South African variant of coronavirus has been found, including parts of London, the South East, West Midlands, east of England, and the North West.

It comes after residents in parts of Surrey were told they would be offered coronavirus tests after two people with no travel links were found to have caught the variant discovered in South Africa.

Every care home resident in England has been offered a COVID-19 jab, the NHS has confirmed, just hours after a new record was set for vaccinations in the UK.

Older people living in more than 10,000 care homes across England have either been vaccinated or offered the jab and those forced to wait because of an outbreak of the virus will be treated as soon as possible, health professionals said.

Well-wishes have flooded in for Captain Sir Tom Moore, the Second World War veteran who raised millions for the NHS during lockdown, after he was admitted to hospital with coronavirus.

Captain Tom, 100, tested positive for COVID-19 last week and was taken to hospital on Sunday for help with his breathing, his daughter Hannah said in a tweet.

In December, he went on a family holiday in Barbados after British Airways paid for his flight.