Oh snap! Lincolnshire Police dashcam portal seeks road vigilantes

Footage can be used as evidence in prosecutions

Lincolnshire Police finally launched an online portal where people can submit dashcam footage allegedly showing suspected driving offences.

They’re calling it Operation Snap, and they’re working together with Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership.

This comes after 535 people were killed or seriously injured in crashes on the county’s roads in 2019, and a further 52 in 2020.

Once submitted online, evidence will be reviewed by police or an authorised person.

This includes evidence of dangerous, careless or inconsiderate driving, drivers failing to wear seatbelts, and not stopping at a red traffic light.

Footage needs to be good quality and clearly show the alleged offence. Submit your footage here.

Anyone submitting footage will need to complete an online statement and be prepared to attend court if required.

Chief Superintendent Nikki Mayo, Head of Central Operations at Lincolnshire Police, said: “A system to effectively process evidence of road traffic offences and poor driving will assist greatly in dealing with poor driver behaviour that can and does lead to collisions, serious injury and death on the roads of Lincolnshire.”

Marc Jones, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lincolnshire, said: “It is tragic that so many of our residents, both young and old, are losing their lives on the roads of Lincolnshire and we should be exploring every possible approach to tackle this issue.

“The launch of Operation Snap, in addition to the dedicated roads policing team planned for this year, demonstrate the commitment to addressing road safety.”