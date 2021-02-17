Over a decade in jail for Grimsby robbers

Three Grimsby men were sentenced to a total of over 13 years in jail after a robbery in Grimsby.

The incident happened on Wellington Street in the Lincolnshire town on November 20 last year.

Humberside Police released a CCTV appeal at the time, which helped the force to identify, arrest and charge the trio who appeared at Grimsby Crown Court on February 15, 2021.

Wayne Price, 39, of Wellington Street, was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in jail for robbery and possession of a bladed article.

Robert Mobbs, 26, of Harlow Street in Grimsby, was also given a four-and-a-half year prison term for robbery, breach of a suspended sentence, and possession of an offensive weapon.

Adrian Mobbs, 42, of Stanley Street in Grimsby, was served with a four-and-a-half year sentence for robbery.

Detective Sergeant Ian Potter, of Humberside Police, said: “I am pleased to see this sentence being given out to these three individuals as these types of crimes are extremely unsettling and frightening for the victims and disruptive to communities.

“I would like to thank those who responded to our CCTV appeal on social media and helped us to identify, arrest and charge these men.”