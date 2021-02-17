Pensioner’s dog killed in Spalding yobs attack

Out walking his dogs when he was attacked by teenagers

A dog has died in Spalding after a group of teenagers attacked a man in his 60s while he was out walking his pets.

The incident happened along the Coronation Channel, near to Pecks Drove in Spalding, on Monday between 11am and 11.45am.

A group of males between the ages of 13 and 16 attacked a man in his 60s while he was walking his dogs along the riverbank.

The teens had a dog with them, and it attacked and eventually killed one of the victim’s pets.

The victim himself received minor injuries after the attack, and police are appealing for witnesses of the crime.

Extra patrols will be taken along the Coronation Channel as a result of the attack.

If you have any information that may help police inquiries, or saw what happened, you can contact officers in one of the following ways:

Call 101, quoting incident number 21000091532

Email [email protected] and quote the same incident number

and quote the same incident number Anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111