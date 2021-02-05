Plans for new student flats and dance studio in Lincoln
Parking spaces and cycle racks too
Plans have been submitted to build a five-story mixed-use building containing 11 student flats and a dance studio in Lincoln.
The applicant, Mr G Hughes, submitted an application to City of Lincoln Council to build on the land next to 33 Tentercroft Street, a brownfield site.
The site previously was a commercial property housing an independent interior furnishings company, but in 2015, the property was demolished as part of the East West Link road development.
There are further plans for outside landscaping works, four car parking spaces and cycle racks to accompany the build.
The ground floor is hoped to be a dance studio but will at least be used as a commercial or service space on the ground floor, according to planning documents.
Planning documents also said: “The upper floors will provide 11 private student accommodation two-bedroom flats designed for mature and postgraduate students.”
Planning permission will be determined in the near future by City of Lincoln Council.