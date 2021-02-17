Seven arrested in Grantham drugs raids

Police footage of one of the raids

Seven people were arrested, with drugs, cash and weapons seized after police carried out three raids in Grantham.

The Urban Hotel and properties in Tamar Court and Bridge End Road were all raided simultaneously by officers at the end of January in relation to Class A drugs — and the police footage has now been released as one of the arrests was caught on camera.

The raids were in relation to drug dealing, drug supply, and possible ‘county lines’ links in the Grantham area.

Four men, aged between 32 and 50, were arrested on suspicion of being involved in the supply of Class A drugs.

Two women, aged 29 and 51, were arrested on suspicion of the same offence. A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a Class B drug.

All seven have since been released under investigation while officers continue with their inquiries.

Drugs, paraphernalia, cash, mobile phones and weapons, including knives and a knuckleduster, were seized. Property was also recovered by officers which may have been stolen, including power tools.

The raids were led by response officers, who normally respond to violence, traffic collisions and domestic incident.

They were supported by officers from the local Neighbourhood Policing Team, firearms officers, a Tactical Support Team and Grantham CID.

Sergeant Gemma Woolford, from the Grantham response team, said: “Response officers are incredibly busy and you will have seen their flashing blue lights as they rush from one incident to the next.

“We wanted to give our response officers the experience of leading warrants, which they wouldn’t usually do, as it undoubtedly gives them new skills which they can use to protect residents in their day-to-day job.

“I am exceptionally proud of the efforts of my team and they led these warrants while balancing the need to respond to urgent incidents, and they were even contacting victims of other crimes during their lunch breaks.

“With any investigation into drugs or county lines, we use the vast array of expertise and knowledge within policing to help improve communities, and we will continue to do our very best for Grantham.”