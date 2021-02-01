Snow and floods in store for Lincolnshire this week
More cold weather is on its way
There are currently three flood warnings and eight alerts effecting Lincolnshire, as well as snow and ice warnings for parts of the county.
The Met Office warning for snow and ice will begin at 10pm on Monday night and stay in place until 11.59pm on Tuesday, February 2, impacting on areas of the county including Brigg and Caistor.
On Tuesday, February 2 the forecast for Lincoln is sleet changing to rain by late morning. Temperatures will start cold at 1℃ and be between 4℃ and 7℃ for most of the day.
The government’s Flood Information Service has issued three warnings affecting Lincolnshire.
Flooding is expected and immediate action required in the following areas:
- River Trent at Carlton on Trent including Beck Cottage
- River Trent at Collingham
- River Trent at Girton
In addition, 8 flood alerts are currently in place affecting some areas of Lincolnshire.
This means at the time of publication flooding is still possible and it is advised to be prepared in the following areas:
- Fossdyke Canal and River Till
- Lower River Witham
- Lower Welland
- Minor Watercourses from Heighington to Dunston
- River Trent from Cromwell Weir to Gainsborough
- River Trent in Nottinghamshire
- South Forty Foot Drain
- Tributaries of the lower River Witham from Blankney to Sleaford
See here for further information about the latest flood warnings and alerts.