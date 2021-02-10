Three arrested after drugs raid at Lincoln home

Three people have been arrested in Lincoln after officers carried out a warrant and found class A drugs.

Police attended the house on Rosemary Lane on Tuesday and recovered various Class A drugs, as well as seizing a quantity of cash and mobile phones.

Two people were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying Class A drugs, and another was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

The arrested trio, a 44-year-old man, a 37-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, have been released under investigation.

Inspector Ian Richardson of Lincolnshire Police said: “My neighbourhood team on Abbey have been listening to the concerns of residents, regarding drug use and supply in the area and for the past few weeks have been hard at work gathering intelligence about several properties.

“The warrant we carried out on Tuesday is a culmination of that work.

“We established that a suspected County Line was also operating from this property and that individual was included in the arrests.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to the team for their efforts and also to the wider community for supporting the intelligence picture.”