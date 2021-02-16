Tips open for longer as North Kesteven bin collections still on hold
You must book a slot online for the tip
The recycling centres in Sleaford and Lincoln will open extra days to help tackle a backlog of suspended bin collections in North Kesteven.
The refuse and recycling collections are suspended for all of this week due to staff testing positive for coronavirus or needing to self-isolate. Around 40% of staff have needed to self-isolate or shield as a result.
The council previously said it hopes all bin collections will resume from Monday, February 22. See the next scheduled collection days here.
As a result, Lincolnshire County Council will open the tips in Lincoln and Sleaford for an extra two days next week — Wednesday and Thursday, February 24 and 25. This is for black bagged waste and general recycling only.
You must book a slot online here first to avoid being turned away.
North Kesteven District Council is currently making arrangements for any litter/dog bins to be emptied from Tuesday, February 16.
It is also scoping best arrangements for remobilisation of services.
The council said: “We are currently scoping best arrangements for remobilisation of services, but are realistic in the prospective that there is the potential that it might not be fully up to speed as there may still be a depleted workforce.”