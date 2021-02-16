Public worship restarts at Lincoln Cathedral on Ash Wednesday

People will be able to go to Lincoln Cathedral for public worship as of this week, as coronavirus case numbers fall.

Services were moved online in mid-January as COVID-19 infection rates soared across the country, but the cathedral will now reopen its doors on Ash Wednesday (February 17).

Worshippers will now be able to join in with daily services of morning prayer and eucharist in person, rather than from behind a screen.

As well as this, evening prayers will take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

An additional eucharist will be held at 7.30pm on Ash Wednesday to mark the beginning of Lent, which will have weekly addresses at 12.30pm every Friday throughout.

However, evensong services on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays will be kept online only due to restrictions not allowing the choir to perform while other people are present.

Anyone attending the cathedral is being asked to follow all the safety guidelines, including social distancing, wearing a mask, following the one-way system and using hand sanitiser.

Collective singing is still not allowed at the cathedral, but a cantor and organist will play music for the Sunday Eucharist.

As well as the restart of regular in-person worship, the Very Revd Christine Wilson, Dean of Lincoln, will be running a weekly Lent Course at 7pm every Wednesday, starting on February 24.

Within the course, titled ‘Women in the Shadows’, there will be short films and a devotional booklet focused on the different ways women and girls are exploited in the UK in the modern day.

If you are interested in taking part in the course, email [email protected], and to view the full service times, visit the cathedral website.