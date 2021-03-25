60% of Lincolnshire people now received a COVID-19 vaccine
70% increase in vaccination pace
Almost 370,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have now been administered in Lincolnshire, along with 16,724 second doses — meaning 57.7% of the county’s eligible population have received a jab.
The weekly data released on Thursday shows altogether 386,476 jabs have taken place between December 8 and March 21 — up 51,470 (70%) from last week’s total of 30,156. Of those, 369,752 were first doses.
The figures show 303,445 people over the age of 50 have received their first vaccination and another 12,591 have been given their second.
Some 66,307 people aged under 50 have received their first dose, with a further 4,133 receiving a second jab. This includes those aged between 16 to 64 who are clinically vulnerable and at more risk of serious symptoms of coronavirus.
In North Lincolnshire, a total of 86,334 (5,456 second doses) vaccines have been distributed and 73,555 (4,097 second doses) have received a jab in North East Lincolnshire.
Amid concerns over vaccine supply last week, health bosses in Lincolnshire said there will be enough vaccine doses to cover the first phase of the government’s rollout and some second doses as well. This has been demonstrated by the rise in jabs this week.
However, the national medical director for the NHS is urging the remaining unvaccinated over-50s to book their COVID-19 jab ahead of a vaccine slowdown from Monday.
Professor Stephen Powis has called on anyone who is eligible but has not yet received a first jab to book an appointment.
The NHS is expecting a slowdown in the UK vaccine supply for the whole of April due to a delayed shipment from AstraZeneca’s Indian manufacturing facility, meaning medics will concentrate on delivering second doses, with fewer first appointments available.
FIND OUT HOW FAR YOU ARE IN THE VACCINE QUEUE
The full list of sites operating as vaccination hubs in Lincolnshire so far:
Hospital Hubs
United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust
- Lincoln County Hospital
- Boston Pilgrim Hospital
Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust
- Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, Grimsby
- Scunthorpe General Hospital
Local community hubs
Lincolnshire
- Louth Community Hospital
- John Coupland Hospital, Gainsborough
- Meres Leisure Centre, Grantham
- Waddington Branch Surgery, South Lincoln
- St Marys Medical Practice, Stamford
- Franklin Hall, Spilsby
- Sidings Medical Practice, Boston
- Rustons Sports and Social Club, Lincoln
- Portland Medical Practice, Lincoln
- The Storehouse, Skegness
- Lincolnshire Showground, Lincoln
- Springfields, Spalding
- Marisco Medical Practice, Mablethorpe
- Princess Royal Sports Arena, Boston
North East Lincolnshire
- Beacon Medical Practice, Cleethorpes
- Open Door, Grimsby
- Pilgrim Primary Care Centre, Immingham
- Scartho Medical Centre, Grimsby
North Lincolnshire
- Cedar Medical Practice, Scunthorpe
- Riverside Surgery, Brigg
- South Axholme Practice, Epworth
- The Central Surgery, Barton