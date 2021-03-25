60% of Lincolnshire people now received a COVID-19 vaccine

Almost 370,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have now been administered in Lincolnshire, along with 16,724 second doses — meaning 57.7% of the county’s eligible population have received a jab.

The weekly data released on Thursday shows altogether 386,476 jabs have taken place between December 8 and March 21 — up 51,470 (70%) from last week’s total of 30,156. Of those, 369,752 were first doses.

The figures show 303,445 people over the age of 50 have received their first vaccination and another 12,591 have been given their second.

Some 66,307 people aged under 50 have received their first dose, with a further 4,133 receiving a second jab. This includes those aged between 16 to 64 who are clinically vulnerable and at more risk of serious symptoms of coronavirus.

In North Lincolnshire, a total of 86,334 (5,456 second doses) vaccines have been distributed and 73,555 (4,097 second doses) have received a jab in North East Lincolnshire.

Amid concerns over vaccine supply last week, health bosses in Lincolnshire said there will be enough vaccine doses to cover the first phase of the government’s rollout and some second doses as well. This has been demonstrated by the rise in jabs this week.

However, the national medical director for the NHS is urging the remaining unvaccinated over-50s to book their COVID-19 jab ahead of a vaccine slowdown from Monday.

Professor Stephen Powis has called on anyone who is eligible but has not yet received a first jab to book an appointment.

The NHS is expecting a slowdown in the UK vaccine supply for the whole of April due to a delayed shipment from AstraZeneca’s Indian manufacturing facility, meaning medics will concentrate on delivering second doses, with fewer first appointments available.

The full list of sites operating as vaccination hubs in Lincolnshire so far:

Hospital Hubs

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust

Lincoln County Hospital

Boston Pilgrim Hospital

Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust

Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, Grimsby

Scunthorpe General Hospital

Local community hubs

Lincolnshire

Louth Community Hospital

John Coupland Hospital, Gainsborough

Meres Leisure Centre, Grantham

Waddington Branch Surgery, South Lincoln

St Marys Medical Practice, Stamford

Franklin Hall, Spilsby

Sidings Medical Practice, Boston

Rustons Sports and Social Club, Lincoln

Portland Medical Practice, Lincoln

The Storehouse, Skegness

Lincolnshire Showground, Lincoln

Springfields, Spalding

Marisco Medical Practice, Mablethorpe

Princess Royal Sports Arena, Boston

North East Lincolnshire

Beacon Medical Practice, Cleethorpes

Open Door, Grimsby

Pilgrim Primary Care Centre, Immingham

Scartho Medical Centre, Grimsby

North Lincolnshire

Cedar Medical Practice, Scunthorpe

Riverside Surgery, Brigg

South Axholme Practice, Epworth

The Central Surgery, Barton