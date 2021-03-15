Appeal after wallet stolen in Skegness Lidl

Police want to speak with this man

A wallet was stolen from a man while he was in the queue at a Lidl supermarket in Skegness.

A man was in the store on Richmond Drive on Tuesday, March 2 when he left his wallet unattended near to the tills.

Another man who was in the queue next to him is believed to have hidden the wallet within his shopping bags before putting it in his coat pocket and leaving the shop.

Lincolnshire Police issued an image of a man on March 15, who they would like to speak to in connection with the theft.

They want to see if he has any information that can help the inquiry, but police did not specify whether he is a suspect or a witness.

Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting reference 245 of 02/03/2021.

Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.