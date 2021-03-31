Biker dies after crash in Lincolnshire village
Bike crashed with a van
A man in his 50s from the Scunthorpe area died after his motorbike crashed with a van in the Lincolnshire village of Ludford near Louth.
A white Triumph motorcycle and a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van were involved in the collision on Tuesday, March 30 on the B1225 about 200 metres south of its junction. The crash was reported to Lincolnshire Police at 11.24am.
The motorbike rider was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed for some time while emergency services attended the scene before it was reopened at around 6.30pm.
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information or dashcam footage is being urged to contact 101, or email [email protected], quoting incident number 138 of March 30.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.