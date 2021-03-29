Bishop of Lincoln returns to work after safeguarding probe

He will hold his first sermon on Easter Sunday

The Bishop of Lincoln, Christopher Lowson, is now back in work and will hold his first sermon on Easter Sunday after accepting a penalty for misconduct over the management of a safeguarding issue.

Bisop Lowson faced allegations that he did not adequately safeguard children and vulnerable people, but peers clarified he was not accused of committing abuse. He was suspended from office in May 2019 whilst investigations, including from police, took place.

He accepted a penalty for misconduct before beginning the process of returning to his job in February this year after the conclusion of a 20-month safeguarding inquiry.

After returning to his post, Bishop Lowson told BBC Radio Lincolnshire: “It was an error and I’ve apologised for that.

“I don’t want to start pointing fingers at other people, that would not be a graceful thing to do.

“I hope one of the good things resulting from my experience is that no one in the future will have to experience the things which we experienced.”

Bishop Lowson recorded a reflection for Holy Week on Monday, March 29. On Easter Sunday, Bishop Lowson will then preach and preside at Lincoln Cathedral.

The service will be live streamed on the Cathedral’s Facebook page at 10.30am on Palm Sunday, April 4.