Week starts with 136 COVID-19 cases and two deaths in Greater Lincolnshire

The last week of March has started with 136 coronavirus cases and two deaths in Greater Lincolnshire as lockdown restrictions have started to ease nationally.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard on Monday recorded 89 new cases in Lincolnshire, 25 in North Lincolnshire and 22 in North East Lincolnshire.

Two deaths were registered in Lincolnshire, none in North East Lincolnshire and -1 in North Lincolnshire. Fluctuations in data can occur for a variety of reasons including corrected data, misdiagnoses or wrong addresses. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England reported one new local hospital death at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust.

On Monday, national cases increased by 4,654 to 4,337,696, while deaths rose by 23 to 126,615.

In local news, there has been a slight weekly drop in new coronavirus cases and two COVID-related deaths in Greater Lincolnshire, as national lockdown restrictions are eased slightly from Monday, March 29.

The 226 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths over the weekend means last week there were altogether 1,017 COVID cases and 20 deaths in Greater Lincolnshire, compared to 1,091 cases and 22 deaths the week before — a 7.2% drop in cases and 10% reduction in deaths.

The next phase of the Prime Minister’s roadmap out of coronavirus lockdown has come into action today (Monday), with groups of six allowed to meet outdoors again.

From today (Monday), social contact is allowed in outdoor settings for groups of six people, or up to two households.

Outdoor sports facilities such as tennis courts and open-air swimming pools has reopened, and formally organised outdoor sports have restarted.

Since Sunday, Greater Lincolnshire has seen a fall in its infection rate to 95.2 per 100,000, however still remains nearly 40 higher than the national average.

Three Greater Lincolnshire districts have seen a spike in their infection rates: South Holland, South Kesteven and North Kesteven.

Lincoln now has the lowest infection rate in the region, with North Lincolnshire still having the highest since last week.

Here’s Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rates up to March 29:

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Monday, March 29

57,746 cases (up 136)

40,350 in Lincolnshire (up 89)

8,971 in North Lincolnshire (up 25)

8,425 in North East Lincolnshire (up 22)

2,167 deaths (up two)

1,600 from Lincolnshire (up two)

301 from North Lincolnshire (down one)

266 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)

of which 1,296 hospital deaths (up one)

805 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)

41 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

449 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up one)

4,337,696 UK cases, 126,615 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.