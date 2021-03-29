Boston
March 29, 2021 10.45 am

Boston park closed after man seriously injured in assault

He was taken to hospital

A police cordon has been put in place at Boston Central Park. | Photo: Joe Desmond

Boston Central Park has been closed to the public while police investigate an assault.

A man in his 40s received serious injuries and was taken to hospital after the incident, which was reported to Lincolnshire Police at around 5pm on Sunday, March 28.

A member of police forensic staff in a white hooded boiler suit was seen walking around the area on Monday, March 29.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

The cordon was put in place after an assault at Boston Central Park. | Photo: Joe Desmond

Police said: “The park has been closed to the public while our investigations continue. We will open the park as soon as our investigations conclude.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident 248 of March 28.

