Boultham Park Summer Fair celebrates 30th anniversary this year

There will be a new event at the Arboretum too

Organisers are confident that the 30th Boultham Park Summer Fair will take place in July despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and over half of the stall pitches have been filled.

The Boultham Park Advisory Group (BPAG) were appointed to take over the organising in 2019 and are currently preparing for this year’s event on July 10.

The free community event will run between 11am and 5pm. It includes vendors providing food and gifts for all ages, crafts, and entertainment such as fairground rides, as well as live music.

BPAG, in collaboration with the Arboretum Advisory Group, have also created a new event. The Arboretum Autumn Fair will take place for the first time on Saturday, September 18, 2021 and run between 11am and 5pm.

It will be similar to the Boultham Park event except instead of fairground rides there will be carriage rides from the Boulevard area at the top of the Arboretum.

Robert Pitchford, Chairman of BPAG, told The Lincolnite: “The team organising the Boultham Park Summer Fair on July 10 are delighted with the uptake of availability pitches.

“Due to the popularity of the Boultham Park Fair, we have helped to create a new event – The Arboretum Autumn fair.

“We have vendors from across the county bringing crafts and products to suite all ages along with entertainment and food to delight all tastes. Fingers crossed for some good weather.”

There are still pitches available for both events. Anyone interested in booking a pitch should contact Kirsty or Lottie via email at [email protected].