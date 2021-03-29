Medieval Wall Walk reopening at Lincoln Castle in April

Visitors will be able to scale the heights of Lincoln Castle’s Medieval Wall Walk when it reopens on April 12.

The great stone curtain wall is described as one of the most dramatic features of Lincoln Castle today and a permanent reminder of its role as a mighty medieval stronghold.

The wall walk will run on a timed ticket for limited numbers, so pre-booking is essential. Tickets will be available on the Lincoln Castle website from Thursday, April 1.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults, £9 for concessions, £5.50 for children and under 5s are free. A family ticket can also be purchased for £25.50 for two adults and up to three children.

The grounds of Lincoln Castle will continue to be open for visitors and the local community as a green space for wellbeing and exercise in the meantime.

Kimberley Vickers, Lincoln Castle’s general manager, said: “A chance to scale the heights of the castle’s Medieval Wall Walk is the perfect outdoor attraction to discover 1,000 years of history.

“The wall walk will run on a timed ticket for limited numbers, so pre-booked tickets are essential. This will allow plenty of time and space for visitors to follow in the footsteps of kings, soldiers and prisoners, immerse themselves in the outdoor experience and take in the amazing views.

“Just like before, we will have additional hygiene and safety measures in place, enhanced cleaning, one-way systems and social distancing measures in place.”