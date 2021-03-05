Car set on fire during Lincoln arson attack
Damage was caused to the interior of the vehicle
A car was set on fire during an alleged arson attack in Lincoln.
Damage was caused to the interior of the vehicle in the incident on Imp Close overnight on January 21, but fortunately it did not fully ignite.
Lincolnshire Police released an image of a person on Friday, March 5 in connection with the arson attack, who they believe is aged 13 to 20 and may be able to assist with their investigations.
Police said: “Investigations have been ongoing but we are yet to identify the person in the image.”
Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident 275 of 21/01/2021 or crime number 21000047726.