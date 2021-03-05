Car set on fire during Lincoln arson attack

A cricket clothing and equipment company born in Australia has expanded into the UK and established its headquarters in North Hykeham.

TNF Cricket was founded in Australia 10 years ago and has been providing cricket apparel to the UK market for four years.

It has now launched Tails Never Fails UK, with the new facility at the Leafbridge business park on Station Road in North Hykeham acting as its office and shop/warehouse.

It is solely online at the moment, but the shop is expected to open later this year.

Although it specialises in the manufacture of cricket products, TNF also produce merchandise and apparel for football, rugby, hockey and several other sports.

It also caters for the corporate apparel market and is working with local cricket clubs including Lindum, Gully Crickters, Market Rasen and Horncastle.

Michael Sheedy, Managing Director of Tails Never Fails, said: “For us to now have an HQ in the UK is a massive step for our brand and our growing base of TNF followers.

“We are now ‘local’ – we have a home! We have UK based staff that are hungry for opportunities across a variety of sports and are passionate about exceeding customer service levels that sporting clubs are not used to in the UK market.”

The launch of TNF UK also comes with the appointments of Will Taylor as the new General Manager and Gareth Davies as Head of Sales and Business Development.

Will has been involved with the company since 2018, but has now joined on a full-time basis.

Will said: “When the opportunity came along for me to work for TNF, it was something I simply could not turn down. It’s not every day you get the chance to mix one of your biggest passions in life with your day-to-day work and I am extremely grateful to Michael for the opportunity to do so.

“He, with the aid of a highly skilled team, has built a fantastic brand and service over recent years which the UK market has been lacking for some time, so it’s really exciting to have the chance to contribute on a full-time basis.”

Gareth added: “I am very excited to be a part of TNF. I have known Michael for eight years now and experienced the business first-hand out in Australia. To be a part of such an exciting time for TNF here in the UK is amazing.

“I believe there is a big gap in the market for sublimated apparel in the UK and the processes and commitments TNF are delivering will certainly change the face of the market.”