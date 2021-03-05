Say cheese! Skegness company makes truffle infused cheddar

A Skegness-based artisan cheese company launched a new luxury truffle infused cheddar on Friday.

The Chuckling Cheese Co’s latest product is available to buy online from March 5, as well as in six shopping centres across the country once they are allowed to reopen again on April 12. This includes Hildreds Shopping Centre in Skegness.

The new truffle infused cheddar is described as heady, with earthy aromas, sweet and buttery, musky and with a semi-firm texture.

The firm’s most luxurious cheese is now available to buy individually with 150g of Truffle Infused Cheddar Cheese priced at £4.50 a truckle, or on offer at 3 for £12 and 6 for £20.

It can also be purchased within many of the company’s hampers, including in the build your own Truckle Gift Box costing £15.

The Chuckling Cheese Co was founded in 2012 by Emma and Stuart Colclough and offers over 30 flavours of cheddar cheeses.

It also sells a wide range of other artisan products, including chilli jams, chutneys, biscuits, giant meringues, craft beers, gins, vegan and gluten free products, and a large selection of build your own and ready-made gift hampers.

Company director Emma Colclough said: “We are supper excited about launching such a luxurious cheese, we think it could be one of the tastiest cheddars yet.

“Not only are we bringing out this new cheese flavour we have got lots more products lined up for this year.

“We look forward to hearing the reviews from our customers and would like to thank them for helping us get through this pandemic.”