Card Factory moving in to Lincoln retail park

The city council is considering the planning application

Card Factory will take over the unit formerly occupied by Carphone Warehouse at a Lincoln retail park.

Jack Wright of Century House in Wakefield, where the firm’s head office is based, submitted a planning application to City of Lincoln Council on March 3 for Unit 2A at the Valentine Retail Park off Tritton Road.

The application is for two internally illuminated fascia signs and one projecting sign. A decision is due by the deadline of April 28, 2021.

The store, which will be located next to Costa, replaces Carphone Warehouse after the mobile retailer announced last year that it would close all 531 standalone stores across the UK, including the 13 in Lincolnshire.

However, at the time it was stated that the 305 in-shop stores at Currys/PC Worlds would remain open, sparing around 40% of the company’s current workforce.