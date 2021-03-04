Former Lincoln offices to be turned into holiday lets

The city council has approved plans to convert the old offices of a Lincoln design consultancy firm into guest rooms and holiday lets.

The properties at 10-12 West Parade used to house Optima Graphic Design Consultants Ltd, who have since refurbished and moved into the old Duke of Wellington pub on Broadgate.

Mr Andrew from London submitted a change of use planning application to City of Lincoln Council in December last year for seven serviced guest rooms and two holiday lets.

The application, which was approved on March 2, also includes the installation of two rear dormers and associated external alterations.

The three storey Victorian terrace properties (10 and 12) are being marketed by JH Walter, with each having a guide price of £230,000.

However, the final sale price or the identity of the buyer(s) have not yet been disclosed.

James Mulhall, Senior Associate at JH Walter, told The Lincolnite that 10 and 12 West Parade have been bought as a pair by the purchaser and the deal will be completed shortly.

He said: “In the current climate I am pleased that the property will come back into use rather than be left vacant or more student accommodation, which is not necessarily needed at the moment.”