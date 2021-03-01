Chapel bar’s licence in the balance after “business meeting”

A Chapel St Leonards Bar owner is awaiting the results of a review of its license after police said a “business meeting” breached COVID regulations.

Walter Sheeran, director of Teen Spirit Limited and premises licence holder at Miller’s Bar appeared before East Lincolnshire District Council’s licensing committee on Monday.

Lincolnshire Police said they had attended the bar after reports of loud music in December – during the time COVID-19 Tier 3 restrictions had closed all pubs.

Six people inside “all appeared to be in drink” and officers were told they were “at the premises for a business meeting where they had been discussing a shipment/order of stock due to arrive from China alongside COVID regulations.

However, when CCTV was later reviewed the group of five males and one female were seen drinking, getting a takeaway, drinking shots, watching football and dancing. Mr Sheeran was seen smoking in the bar area.

The meeting on Monday was held behind closed doors, however, statements from Lincolnshire Police said: “The activities seen to take place on reviewing the CCTV appear to portray something beyond what would be expected at a business meeting.

“Lincolnshire Police believe Millers Bar was used inappropriately […] and subsequently breached COVID legislation and The Health Act 2006.”

Officers said the incident showed a “clear lack of regard for the legislation” where other businesses had “chosen to be responsible” despite facing serious financial hardship.

They were “unable to offer any suitable conditions to prevent the breaches from reoccurring” and requested the licence to be revoked.

Mr Sheeran’s defence was given during the exempt part of the meeting after press and public were excluded.

Teen Spirit holds a number of licences within ELDC for sites in Skegness, Ingoldmells and Chapel St Leonards including alcohol premises, adult gaming centres, bingo halls, family entertainment centres and a zoo licence for an aquarium.