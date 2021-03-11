Cluster Hub approved at South Lincolnshire Food Enterprise Zone

Work will start next month after planning permission was granted for a ‘Cluster Hub’ building at the South Lincolnshire Food Enterprise Zone near Holbeach.

The multi-use space will provide small and medium-sized business tenants with support services, networking, meeting and events space and catering, within the Food Enterprise Zone.

In addition, there will be workshops and offices specifically designed for small or start-up businesses within agri-tech.

It is anticipated that work on the building will be completed in early 2022.

Lincolnshire-based Core Architects are leading the design team for the Cluster Hub. It is funded by Lincolnshire County Council and the Greater Lincolnshire LEP through the government’s ‘Getting Building Fund’.

Councillor Colin Davie, executive councillor for economy and place at the county council, said: “The principal behind this building is to nurture collaboration between businesses and partners in the agri-tech industries, so they can share ideas and be at the heart of innovation.

“It reinforces the commitment we have in Greater Lincolnshire to become a world class destination in this industry.

“It’s important that we attract the big players in the food industry to our county, but equally important that we support smaller businesses to start out, grow, and thrive here.”

Councillor Nick Worth, deputy leader of South Holland District Council, said: “With growing global food markets, there are huge opportunities for both established and new businesses developing new products and technologies.

“The Food Enterprise Zone will create fantastic job opportunities for our region, as well as generating an estimated £51m of additional GVA over the next 10-years.”

Professor Val Braybrooks MBE, Dean of Holbeach Campus and the National Centre for Food Manufacturing at the University of Lincoln, said “We are really looking forward to welcoming the Food Enterprise Zone’s first business tenants to the Hub and being able to offer the University’s support through the Centre of Excellence in Agri-food Technologies to ensure their rapid growth and success.”

The Food Enterprise Zone is a major development led by Lincolnshire County Council and delivered in partnership with the University of Lincoln, South Holland District Council and the Greater Lincolnshire LEP.

It is hoped the Holbeach FEZ will have more than 59,500m2 of work space and 900 residential units.

It includes an institute of technology and major companies working on the automation and robotics industry will be targeted for investment into the area.