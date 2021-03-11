Concern that pothole fix on county border road “will not last long”

Nottinghamshire County Council believe the road is now safe

Nottinghamshire County Council has made repairs to a pothole-riddled road on the Lincolnshire border, but not everyone thinks the fix will last very long.

Domestic cleaner Dave, who is based near Gainsborough and wishes to keep his surname anonymous, complained last month about Drinsey Nook Lane via the FixMyStreet website.

He described the road, which is just after the Worksop turning coming out of Saxilby, as “the worst road in Lincolnshire” and said it has been causing problems for over five years.

Nottinghamshire County Council’s highways team were seen making repairs to the road on Tuesday, March 9.

The team said the repairs have made the highway safe and the potholes which meet the criteria for repair have been filled.

However, Dave is not convinced and said “looking at what they are doing it will not last long”.

He told The Lincolnite: “It was only four weeks ago (I reported it) so they have made progress. It’s just throwing money away though I personally think as this will break up in no time.

“This road is used by the big turf companies. With HGV and tractors using the road constantly it’s possible that will soon churn it up again.

“This is a case of the whole road needs repair not a quick fix as we all know they don’t work in the long run.”

When Dave first reported the potholes, he was initially told by Nottinghamshire County Council that it would fall under Lincolnshire.

However, Lincolnshire County Council said this road comes under its neighbours. Nottinghamshire County Council has now completed the repairs on the road.

The following video shows the state the road was in last month before any repairs took place: