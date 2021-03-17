Found: Concern for missing Skegness man
He is hard of hearing
Update: Police have now found Michael Needham, he is safe and well.
Police are appealing to find a missing 57-year-old man from Skegness.
Michael Needham, 57, was last seen in the St John’s Drive area of Ingoldmells at around 12.30pm on Tuesday.
He has been described as having dark hair with some grey, of average build and is around 5ft 8in tall.
When Michael was last spotted, he was wearing glasses, a navy and grey coat, black trousers and black lace up shoes.
He is hard of hearing and police are said to be concerned for Michael’s welfare.
If you have seen him or know where he might be then contact officers on 101 and quote incident 333 of March 16.