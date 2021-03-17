Council grants for Lincoln businesses to restore historic shopfronts
£1.68m funding pot taking registrations
City of Lincoln Council plans to revitalise Lincoln’s historic shopfronts to bring them back to their former glory, with local businesses invited to register their interest.
City of Lincoln Council received a successful bid for funding of £1.68 million in April last year as part of the High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) scheme.
Commercial property tenants, business owners, and landlords within the designated HSHAZ area may be eligible for a non-repayable grant of up to 90% for restoration, shop front refurbishment, and/or change of use.
If successful, owners will be supported by a team of professionals to deliver the restoration. Property improvements will include, but are not limited to, repairs, reinstating lost features, and making buildings suitable for new use.
The city council is now creating a programme of historic building restorations designed to revitalise the area and uncover its rich history.
The council, in partnership with Historic England, is looking for local businesses interested in the scheme. Businesses can register their interest online here or by emailing [email protected].
Councillor Neil Murray, Portfolio Holder for Economic Growth and Historic Environment Advocate at City of Lincoln Council, said: “There are many unique heritage aspects and locations within Lincoln that need to be preserved so that Lincoln’s special character is maintained, and that includes its shopfronts.
“By restoring, revitalising and refurbishing these historic shopfronts, it not only helps us to protect heritage in our city, but also aids us in continuing to make Lincoln a great place for both residents and visitors to enjoy. I look forward to seeing work continue on this vital city project.”
David Walsh, Principal Advisor at Historic England, said: “Our experience has shown that restoring historic shopfronts and repairing buildings makes a huge difference to the street scene, and helps drive increased activity on high streets.
“We are very pleased that the shopfront restoration scheme is starting in Lincoln to help the city recover from COVID-19.”