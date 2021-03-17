Flooring Superstore moves into uphill Lincoln business park
All units filled in the business park’s first phase
Flooring Superstore will open a branch at the Bishops Trade Park in Lincoln in April.
Harry Hodgkinson of Banks Long & Co recently handed over the keys to the business for the last available unit in the business park’s first phase on Bishops Road in Lincoln.
Lincoln is the second store being opened by the retailer this year. It will open on April 12 and create four new jobs.
It is part of their national expansion plan to have opened 25 stores by the end of 2021, bringing their total number of shops to 50.
Flooring Superstore has sister brands called Grass Direct and Direct Wood Flooring.
Simon Forrester, Flooring Superstore Midlands Regional Manager, said: “I am excited to open our new store in Lincoln and start our company expansion into the East of England.
“Our new store will be merchandised to a high standard and will offer a full range of all types of floor coverings at extremely competitive prices.
“The store team, managed by Terri Earl, have received extensive training to offer the best possible service. I cannot wait to open our store doors for our Lincoln customers.”
“We serve the whole of Lincoln and surrounding areas, with an expert team on-hand and ready to help with any advice. Our stores bring a modern purchasing experience to a very traditional market, and we are proud to bring this to Lincoln.”
Banks Long & Co and its joint agents Shield Commercial Estates have all units fully occupied in Phase 1 of the Bishops Trade Park.
Easy Bathrooms, Toolstation, Screwfix, Kent Blaxill, Pochin, and Sota Living have already moved in and opened at the business park over the last year.