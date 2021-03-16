County council to repair stones in Stamford’s Red Lion Square
Controversial paving for market town
Plans to repair and protect stones of Stamford’s Red Lion Square and preserve the heritage look of the area are being developed by Lincolnshire County Council.
Yorkstone setts were initially installed in Red Lion Square in 2007. However, in recent years the stone setts have required ongoing maintenance as vehicles moving through the square caused them to move around, lift out of place, or break.
The county council’s latest plans for the square would see all the current stones replaced with thicker setts on a stronger base. Dates for the project are yet to be finalised, but work is expected to start in 2022.
Last year, Stamford residents reacted with horror after traditional paving setts in the heart of the town were permanently replaced with patches of tarmac.
A section of Stamford’s historic High Street was resurfaced by contractors as part of a £50,000 repair scheme by the county council.
The previous work followed numerous cases of people tripping over uneven paving in the areas, as well as in the nearby Red Lion Square.
Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways on Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Residents have made it clear to us that the stone sets in Red Lion Square are important to them in preserving the town’s character.
“However, with vehicle movements causing the stones to crack or lift and creating a trip hazard, it’s clear that something needs to be done to make the road safer and reduce the bill for local taxpayers of ongoing maintenance.
“The option we have come up with will preserve the look of the stone setts, but provide a much stronger base and have thicker stones to deal with the traffic moving through the square.
“Whilst we are still finalising and costing-up the plans, we hope to be able to start work in 2022. Investing in improving the road surface in Red Lion Square now will drastically reduce the risk to pedestrians from raised stones and the need for constant repairs.”