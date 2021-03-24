Firefighters cut handcuffs off prisoner as police struggle to unlock them
An unusual police call out
Firefighters came to police’s rescue when a prisoner became stuck in his handcuffs.
Police were having problems unlocking the handcuffs at Grantham police station on Monday, March 22.
A local fire crew from Grantham fire station was called to assist at 8.57pm that evening.
Firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to release the 24-year-old man from the handcuffs by cutting them off.
He had been arrested on suspicion of domestic abuse and has since been released from custody.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “This rarely happens, but we’re grateful for the firefighters’ assistance.”
20:57 @granthamfire assisted our colleagues @LincsPolice in releasing a prisoner stuck in handcuffs. Crew used hydraulic rescue equipment to release 1 person from handcuffs #team999
— Lincs Fire & Rescue (@LincsFireRescue) March 23, 2021