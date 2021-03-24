Grantham
March 24, 2021 9.35 am

Firefighters cut handcuffs off prisoner as police struggle to unlock them

An unusual police call out

| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Firefighters came to police’s rescue when a prisoner became stuck in his handcuffs.

Police were having problems unlocking the handcuffs at Grantham police station on Monday, March 22.

A local fire crew from Grantham fire station was called to assist at 8.57pm that evening.

Firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to release the 24-year-old man from the handcuffs by cutting them off.

He had been arrested on suspicion of domestic abuse and has since been released from custody.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “This rarely happens, but we’re grateful for the firefighters’ assistance.”

