Louth
March 18, 2021 5.19 pm

Four-bed home with swimming pool near Louth on sale for £1.25m

A games and cinema room too!
The property near Louth is on the market for £1.25 million. | Photo: Hunters

A four-bedroom detached home with an indoor swimming pool and games/cinema room is on the market near Louth for £1.25 million.

The master and guest rooms at the country residence on Watery Lane in the Wolds village of Little Cawthorpe have ensuite bathrooms.

There are also a further two bedrooms, as well as a bespoke living and dining-kitchen.

The swimming pool has its own shower and changing room. | Photo: Hunters

The reception hallway. | Photo: Hunters

The dining kitchen. | Photo: Hunters

In addition, the swimming pool has its own shower and changing room.

The property stands in grounds of approximately 1.2 acres and also has a peaceful walled garden, and summer house & potting room.

The master bedroom ensuite. | Photo: Hunters

The lounge. | Photo: Hunters

The sitting room area. | Hunters

The games/cinema room. | Photo: Hunters

Guest bedroom. | Photo: Hunters

The walled gardens. | Photo: Hunters

The property, which is being marketed by Hunters, underwent a full renovation and extension in 2005.

Spring View was individually designed by the current owners to retain the character of the original farmhouse whilst offering modern contemporary living.

