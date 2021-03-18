Four-bed home with swimming pool near Louth on sale for £1.25m
A games and cinema room too!
A four-bedroom detached home with an indoor swimming pool and games/cinema room is on the market near Louth for £1.25 million.
The master and guest rooms at the country residence on Watery Lane in the Wolds village of Little Cawthorpe have ensuite bathrooms.
There are also a further two bedrooms, as well as a bespoke living and dining-kitchen.
In addition, the swimming pool has its own shower and changing room.
The property stands in grounds of approximately 1.2 acres and also has a peaceful walled garden, and summer house & potting room.
The property, which is being marketed by Hunters, underwent a full renovation and extension in 2005.
Spring View was individually designed by the current owners to retain the character of the original farmhouse whilst offering modern contemporary living.