Kill The Bill protest planned in Lincoln this weekend

A Kill The Bill protest will be held in Lincoln this weekend to highlight what organisers believe to be an “authoritarian policing bill”.

Kill the Bill refers to a 307-page Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill that will give police and the home secretary greater powers to crack down on protests. Police chiefs would be able to put more conditions on static protests, such as imposing a start and a finish time and setting noise limits.

Protests are now permitted under England’s coronavirus rules from March 29. However, before this date there were already violent clashes in Bristol after protests against new laws making their way through Parliament.

The peaceful protest will take place at 2pm on Saturday, April 3 in Lincoln’s Cornhill Quarter, with people urged to bring friends, placards, banners, posters, signs and their singing voice, as well as to wear face masks and be socially distanced.

Organisers said they will welcome any number of people, but would love a big turn out of over 100 people. They will liaise with Lincolnshire Police before Saturday’s event.

One of the organisers James Jackson told The Lincolnite: “The Kill The Bill Protest has been organised to give Lincoln an opportunity to fight back against the dangerous Policing Bill that is being currently passed through Parliament, with police brutality and government corruption in recent times further heightening the need for protest.

“Everyone is welcome to join the socially distanced protest, where we plan to raise awareness of the bill through holding placards and banners, chanting and listening to speakers.”

The Kill The Bill protest in Lincoln aims to “fight the dangerous policing bill and be a part of defending our democratic right to protest”.

'Kill the Bill' protesters in Manchester this afternoon, peacefully protesting. 🔥pic.twitter.com/NA1rToqanp — The Churchill Project (@WinstonCProject) March 27, 2021

Night of violence in Bristol as ‘Kill The Bill’ protest becomes a riot: Exclusive footage. Footage of violence between protesters & riot police in Bristol. Cars and vans were set alight and several were injured.#killthebill#Bristol #BristolProtest #BristolProtests pic.twitter.com/O6h1t1p0oJ — Prakash Lalit (@PrakashLalit3) March 22, 2021

The organisers of the Lincoln protest said: “People are encouraged to bring placards, banners, chalk, flags, signs and their voices to fight for their rights in what we believe is a dangerously restrictive and authoritarian policing bill.

“This protest is intended to highlight not only the dangerous Policing Bill being set out by the government, but also all government corruption that we feel this government have been responsible of.

“The protest will be peaceful and local police will be notified if the protest gathers momentum.”

Inspector Claire Hime of Lincolnshire Police said: “We have been made aware of this event and are seeking to engage with the organisers.”