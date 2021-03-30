Lincolnshire Co-op shoppers raise £150k to fund defibrillators and first responders

Over £150,000 has been raised through Lincolnshire Co-op’s Community Champions Scheme to help fund new life-saving resources including around 20 new defibrillators.

Lincolnshire Co-op members, colleagues and shoppers came together to raise £93,076 for community defibrillators and £57,305 for local emergency responder groups.

The 20 new defibrillators will be installed in communities across the the region. Funds raised will also contribute towards to ongoing maintenance of around 40 existing defibrillators.

More than £35,000 was donated to LIVES – an emergency responder group covering Lincolnshire and beyond.

For every minute it takes for a defibrillator to reach someone and deliver a shock, their chances of survival reduce by up to 10%. Emergency response times in rural areas can be significantly longer so several defibrillators are being placed in more isolated towns and villages.

Fundraising included the society’s own bakery Gadsby’s creating heart-themed cupcakes and donating 10p of every box sold to the local Community Champion. A total of 2,561 boxes of baked goods were bought by shoppers to support the cause.

A number of Lincolnshire Co-op colleagues also took on sponsored walking challenges, including 10k steps a day throughout February.

A contribution was also made to the causes every time a Lincolnshire Co-op member shopped with their dividend card between November and March.

Sam Turner, Lincolnshire Co-op’s Community Engagement Manager, said: “We’re thrilled to have worked together with the public to raise such a tremendous amount for these worthy causes.

“The resources and groups we’ve supported could be needed by anyone at any time, so the money raised will really benefit the whole community – this donation will help save lives!”

Funds were also raised for six different local responder groups, including LIVES, who received £35,359 throughout the scheme.

Gemma Shaw, Head of Fundraising & Communications at LIVES, said: “LIVES volunteers are there without hesitation, there in times of an emergency. When minutes feel like hours, and every second counts, they step in at the critical moment.

“There with life changing help, and there with the small acts of kindness too. They are only able to do this with donations like these.

“Our share of the Community Champions total means the world to our charity, and we are so very grateful for the support.”