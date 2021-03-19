Lincoln mum’s clothing brand is breastfeeding friendly
She designs practical alternatives for new mothers
A Lincoln mum created a clothing brand specialising in breastfeeding friendly fashion after the birth of her nephew, as she saw her sister struggling to find suitable clothes.
Penny Taylor decided to design her own alternatives that were fun and wearable, but also offered practicality for breastfeeding.
She launched her business House of Hurrah’s first capsule collection in 2018. The aim of the business is to celebrate the everyday hurrah moments in every new mum’s life.
Penny gave birth to her own daughter Annie last year and juggled being a new mum with running her business.
She designs each piece at home in Lincoln’s West End and the range has expanded to include matching mum and baby sets in support of miscarriage awareness charity Tommy’s, as well as a selection of teething accessories.
The brand includes a range of sweatshirts, t-shirts and dresses, all of which feature a unique double layered design to provide easy access for feeding, without compromising on style.
The products are made using sustainably sourced fabrics. The range is available in a selection of designs and colour ways, with many featuring House of Hurrah’s signature animal prints.
Penny has also supported other small businesses in her manufacturing process, with each step from pattern cutting to the construction of every garment completed by hand by small female-owned firms in the UK.
Penny said: “I never wanted to create clothing to make breastfeeding more discreet, I wanted to make clothes that made feeding more comfortable.
“Feeding on the go can be daunting, especially as a new mum with a wriggly new-born to contend with, so I wanted to design items that aren’t only comfortable post-partum but make the whole experience just a little easier.
“Instead of trying to navigate lots of fiddly layers of clothing, our designs mean you just have to lift the top layer for access keeping you and baby comfy, whether you’re at home or out and about.”
She added: “We brought our baby girl Annie home last summer. It certainly hasn’t been the year we expected to have, but it’s meant that I’ve spent lots of time in House of Hurrah clothes while looking after a new baby which has given me plenty of food for thought in terms of what we could do next.
“There are lots of exciting things in the pipeline!”
