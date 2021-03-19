Danny Cowley becomes manager of Imps’ League One rivals
Cowley is back in League One, just not with Lincoln
Former Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley has a new job after taking over at fellow League One side Portsmouth.
Danny and his brother Nicky have signed an initial three-month contract until the end of the season as manager and assistant of the south coast club.
The Cowley brothers are club legends at the Imps, having guided the team to two league titles and an infamous FA Cup quarter-final run during their four year spell in charge.
The duo left Sincil Bank for Huddersfield Town in September 2019, guiding the Yorkshire club to safety from the Championship before being controversially sacked.
The Imps replaced Danny Cowley with current boss Michael Appleton, who is receiving huge praise for the way he has transformed Lincoln’s play style in his first year at the club.
Since leaving Huddersfield, Cowley has voluntarily coached his daughter’s football team in Lincoln and also hosted talks at the University of Lincoln.
Danny and Nicky will now be hoping to turn around the fortunes of Portsmouth, former FA Cup winners and Premier League regulars in the past.
Pompey have already played the Imps twice in the league this season, each winning once, so any hope of a Cowley reunion hinges on whether or not both sides qualify for the League One play-off places.
Appleton’s Lincoln City are currently 4th in the League One table, seven points clear in the play-off race, while Portsmouth are in 10th, three points adrift of the coveted 6th position.
Cowley’s first game in charge at the club will be on Saturday, as he prepares for a crucial battle with Ipswich Town at Fratton Park.