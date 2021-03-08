Lincolnshire COVID cases and deaths continue to fall
A second week-on-week drop
There were 899 new coronavirus cases and 34 COVID-related deaths in Greater Lincolnshire last week – compared to 1,283 cases and 35 deaths the previous week.
The government’s COVID-dashboard over the weekend recorded 155 new cases in Lincolnshire, 60 in North East Lincolnshire and 41 in North Lincolnshire.
By Sunday evening, three COVID-related deaths were registered in Lincolnshire. These include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.
NHS England also reported three new local hospital deaths – all at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust. This brings the total of hospital deaths last week to 24, a rise from 11 last week.
National cases increased to 4,228,520 while deaths rose to 124,501, however, daily deaths nationally dropped below 100 for the first time since October on Sunday.
More than 22.2 million first doses of vaccine have also reportedly been given out in the UK.
Monday marks the return to school for millions of children in England. Many schools will phase their returns at secondary level while primary schools are expected to open for all pupils.
Last week, Lincolnshire County Council’s director of public health warned parents and carers not to forget lockdown rules on the playground.
SAGE scientists have already said this morning that it is “inevitable we will see a rise in cases” in the next few weeks, however, health bosses have previously moved to reassure that COVID is milder and less threatening in children.
From today, people in England are allowed to meet one friend outdoors but must remain socially distant.
Care home residents can also meet up with one named visitor, though they will be unable to hug or kiss them.
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Friday, March 5
54,382 cases (up 256)
- 38,325 in Lincolnshire (up 155)
- 8,190 in North Lincolnshire (up 41)
- 7,867 in North East Lincolnshire (up 60)
2,108 deaths (up three)
- 1,552 from Lincolnshire (up three)
- 300 from North Lincolnshire (no change)
- 256 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)
of which 1,247 hospital deaths (up three)
- 775 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up three)
- 41 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 430 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)
4,218,520 UK cases, 124,501 deaths