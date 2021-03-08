Boultham Park lake project takes shape ahead of spring completion
Lake is fenced off as work progresses
Five metal art installations and information panels will be installed this week as work progresses on the Boultham Park lake restoration project.
Contractor Ebsford Environmental began improvements to the lake in January this year. Parts of the park near the main entrance are fenced off as works continue.
The project is set for completion in early April.
The lake improvements form phase two of the restoration of Boultham Park, which includes below water aeration equipment to improve water quality.
This will increase and stabilise the amount of dissolved oxygen in the lake and stop silt building up.
The project also includes bank restoration works, lake edge and woodland under-storey planting, footpath improvements and access to occasional boating, as well as the addition of a viewing platform.
The recently constructed metal art installations tell the story of the lake from the history of the site to the nature and wildlife it supports.
Volunteers have also worked on the project creating bat and bird boxes for the park, as well as planting trees, litter picking and plant clearing.
The project is being funded by the £658,700 given to City of Lincoln Council by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, along with city council funding.
It is being delivered in partnership with Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust.
Once the project is complete there will be further opportunities for volunteering and skills building at the site.
Councillor Bob Bushell, Portfolio Holder for Remarkable Place at City of Lincoln Council, said: “During this current time, we are all realising the importance of open spaces and the lake restoration work will help us to provide an even better site for wildlife, and attraction for both residents and visitors, with more ways for people to get involved in the park. I look forward to seeing the end product.”