Lincolnshire man runs seven marathons in seven days for charity

A 24-year-old man from Lincolnshire has raised almost £20,000 for charity by running seven marathons in seven days.

Sam Gelder, the son of Steve Gelder, of the construction company, took on the mammoth challenge from Saturday, March 6 and completed his final marathon at 4pm on Friday, March 12.

He ran to raise money for The Gelder Charitable Trust, which supports construction workers who become incapacitated by illness or injury, and Cancer Research UK.

Sam has raised £15,040 for The Gelder Charitable Trust and £3,803 for Cancer Research UK at the time of reporting, totalling an incredible £18,843 for good causes.

He ran through the villages of Corringham, Blyton, Springthorpe, Hemswell, Kexby, Upton and Willingham by Stow each day, before finishing at Gelder Group’s head office in Sturton by Stow.

Sam ran a total of 183.5 miles over the course of the seven days, which is close to the equivalent of running from Lincoln to Manchester and back.

The challenge was supposed to be completed at an official event in Milton Keynes, but that was suspended due to COVID-19 so Sam decided to keep it right here in Lincolnshire.

As he crossed the finish line, Sam said: “Have you ever tried to start a car with no fuel? It’s been a really tough seven days and I’m so happy it’s finished and even more happy for the two charities that will benefit from this week.

“There were definitely days where I could have given up, but with the support of my family and friends, and knowing that the money raised would benefit so many people kept me going.

“A massive thank you everyone who has donated to the charities. I’m now going to enjoy a well-earned beer.”

You can donate to Sam’s chosen charities by clicking the links for The Gelder Charitable Trust and Cancer Research UK.