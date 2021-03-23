Lincolnshire marks a year of lockdown with illuminated tributes
A national coronavirus lockdown was called for the first time a year ago today, and Lincolnshire will reflect on the past year with tributes to those who lost their lives to COVID-19.
Tuesday, March 23 marks one year to the day that Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the nation to confirm we would go into a national lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
So far in Lincolnshire there have been 39,645 cumulative cases of the virus, and 1,586 deaths.
These numbers have been falling however, mainly thanks to the speed of the vaccination programme, which has now seen more than 461,237 jabs in Greater Lincolnshire; equating to more than half the eligible population.
To honour and remember those who have died of COVID-19, the UK observed a minute’s silence at 12pm, and councils across Lincolnshire have committed to getting involved.
As well as this, people are being encouraged to stand on doorsteps holding a candle or torch at 8pm, and major landmarks will light up yellow.
The national day of reflection has been organised by Marie Curie, and the yellow colours of the end of life charity will beam across some of the UK’s most notable buildings, including Lincoln Cathedral.
As well as this, Church Square House in Scunthorpe and Westgate Water Tower in Lincoln will light up yellow, and Co-op stores across Lincolnshire will be offering daffodils to its customers.
HSBC will follow suit, hosting a ‘Yellow Day’ at its branches and encouraging staff to wear daffodils to mark the occasion.
Anglian Water has that the Westgate Water Tower in Lincoln will be illumined in yellow colours at around 6pm this evening.
A spokesperson said: “The impact of the last year really has been detrimental to us all, with the death toll a year after lockdown now reaching over 125,000.
“Dealing with utilities after the loss of a loved one can be overwhelming and stressful, it is one of a long list of things that need to be dealt with after someone has died.
“Anglian Water are working in partnership with the UK’s leading end of life and bereavement charity, Marie Curie, to help better support those who are most in need.
Lincoln Cathedral will also hold a special Choral Evensong at 5.30pm, including prayers that mark the anniversary of lockdown, all live-streamed from the cathedral’s Facebook page.
The Revd Canon Nick Brown, Precentor of Lincoln, said: “Since the beginning of the first lockdown hundreds of thousands of people have died, with many more left bereaved.
“With the restrictions in place many people have not been able to grieve as they usually would, or to offer support to others in person.
“The burden has, at times, been hard to bear. Yet, throughout this we have seen many demonstrations of kindness, compassion and care.”
For more information on the National Day of Reflection, visit the Marie Curie website and find out how you can get involved.