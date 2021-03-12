Louth takeaway owner banned over food hygiene issues

Former Labour MP for Lincoln Karen Lee has announced her desire to run in the Lincolnshire County Council elections.

Karen will be running for a seat at her local division, Ermine & Cathedral in Lincoln.

The elections will be going ahead as planned on May 6 this year, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Karen Lee has served in multiple political roles for the city, first being elected as a local councillor in 2003.

She went on to serve as Mayor of the city in 2012 and then became MP in 2017 when she defeated Conservative incumbent Karl McCartney.

Karen would only serve as Lincoln’s MP for two years, when she lost her seat to Mr McCartney in the 2019 election.

After losing her seat, Karen returned to her old job as a nurse at Lincoln County Hospital, helping with the fight against COVID-19.

Karen has said her priorities as a county councillor would include fixing potholes, ensuring road safety is highlighted and preserving the local environment.

She will be running against current Conservative councillor Christopher Reid, who has been in office since May 2017.

Mrs Lee said: “It would be a huge honour to represent Ermine and Cathedral division as a county councillor.

“I will not make any promises I cannot keep, but I will promise that I will work hard, use my experience on the COVID-19 frontline and in politics, and do my very best to help us all adjust to life after the pandemic.

“As a resident of Ermine and Cathedral your concerns are my concerns too.”