Louth takeaway owner banned over food hygiene issues
And slapped with a £2k fine
A takeaway owner in Louth has been fined £2,000 and banned from managing food businesses after numerous hygiene offences.
The owner of Bodrum A S Ltd on Aswell Street, Mr Ibrahim Cinalp, pleaded guilty to six offences during a routine food inspection on March 16, 2020.
He was fined a total of £2,032 including awarded costs and victim surcharges during a hearing at Boston Magistrates Court on Monday, March 8, 2021.
Mr Cinalp was also issued with a prohibition order which means that he cannot manage a food takeaway or retail business in the future.
The six offences he admitted included failing to maintain fixtures, fittings and equipment in a clean condition, failure to keep high risk foods under effective temperature control and exposing food to a risk of contamination.
As well as this, Bodrum A S was found failing to implement an effective procedure to manage food safety, and failing to comply with a hygiene improvement notice following the Environmental Health Officer’s inspection.