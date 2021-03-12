Louth
March 12, 2021 2.04 pm

Louth takeaway owner banned over food hygiene issues

And slapped with a £2k fine
The Bodrum ltd takeaway in Louth. | Photo: Google Maps

A takeaway owner in Louth has been fined £2,000 and banned from managing food businesses after numerous hygiene offences.

The owner of Bodrum A S Ltd on Aswell Street, Mr Ibrahim Cinalp, pleaded guilty to six offences during a routine food inspection on March 16, 2020.

He was fined a total of £2,032 including awarded costs and victim surcharges during a hearing at Boston Magistrates Court on Monday, March 8, 2021.

The company failed to comply with a hygiene improvement notice after the initial inspection. | Photo: ELDC

Mr Cinalp was also issued with a prohibition order which means that he cannot manage a food takeaway or retail business in the future.

The six offences he admitted included failing to maintain fixtures, fittings and equipment in a clean condition, failure to keep high risk foods under effective temperature control  and exposing food to a risk of contamination.

As well as this, Bodrum A S was found failing to implement an effective procedure to manage food safety, and failing to comply with a hygiene improvement notice following the Environmental Health Officer’s inspection.

