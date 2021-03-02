Man accused of racially abusing taxi driver
He will appear in court this month
A 55-year-old man from Spalding has been accused of racially and verbally abusing a taxi driver in the Lincolnshire town.
John Ronson, of Parkside Crescent in Spalding, has been summonsed to appear at Boston Magistrates Court on March 23 after an investigation.
Lincolnshire Police said he has been charged with an offence of racially aggravated fear or provocation of violence.
This is in relation to an incident in which Ronson was alleged to have racially verbally abused a taxi driver on New Road in Spalding on August 17 last year.