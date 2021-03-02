Woman’s bank cards used in £700 in Grantham fraud
A woman in her 60s lost her purse
A woman in Grantham was the victim of an alleged theft and fraud incident, in which her bank cards were used to take £700.
The woman in her 60s lost her purse while out in the Lincolnshire town on February 14.
Two bank cards were later used to withdraw money from cash machines in Grantham, including from the Esso service station on Harlaxton Road.
Lincolnshire Police released an image of a man on March 2, who they believe may be able to assist with their investigation.
He is described as five foot, 10 inches tall, of slim build, aged in his 20s and wearing dark clothing and glasses.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or by emailing [email protected] quoting incident 76 of February 15.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.