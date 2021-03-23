Lincoln
March 23, 2021 5.30 pm

Mansion by Lincoln Cathedral on the market for £1.5m

The Grade II listed property on James Street in Lincoln has garden views of the cathedral. | Photo: Mount & Minster

A Grade II listed home in the shadow Lincoln Cathedral is now for sale for a whopping £1.5 million.

The historic home on James Street has five double bedrooms, three bathrooms and garden views of the iconic cathedral.

The period property is being marketed by Mount & Minster and originally dates back in part to both the 12th and 17th centuries.

Take a look inside this period property. | Photo: Mount & Minster

Somewhere to unwind and relax. | Photo: Mount & Minster

The kitchen breakfast room. | Photo: Mount & Minster

The dining room is on the ground floor. | Photo: Mount & Minster

The entrance hall with stairs leads up to the great chamber, while on the ground floor there is a snug, dining room and cellar believed to date back to the 13th century.

There is also a utility room, kitchen breakfast room, and orangery on the ground floor.

One of the five bedrooms at this stunning period property. | Mount & Minster

There are four bedrooms on the first floor, as well as a second floor bedroom (pictured) with a vaulted ceiling. | Photo: Mount & Minster

The period property has three bathrooms. | Photo: Mount & Minster

Enclosed walled gardens lie to the west side of the property. | Photo: Mount & Minster

The first floor includes the oak panelled great chamber/drawing room, which is believed to date back to the early 1600s and includes a former priest’s hole.

There is a courtyard behind the garage, while enclosed walled gardens lie to the west side of the property.

