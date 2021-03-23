Mansion by Lincoln Cathedral on the market for £1.5m
Take a look inside
A Grade II listed home in the shadow Lincoln Cathedral is now for sale for a whopping £1.5 million.
The historic home on James Street has five double bedrooms, three bathrooms and garden views of the iconic cathedral.
The period property is being marketed by Mount & Minster and originally dates back in part to both the 12th and 17th centuries.
The entrance hall with stairs leads up to the great chamber, while on the ground floor there is a snug, dining room and cellar believed to date back to the 13th century.
There is also a utility room, kitchen breakfast room, and orangery on the ground floor.
The first floor includes the oak panelled great chamber/drawing room, which is believed to date back to the early 1600s and includes a former priest’s hole.
There is a courtyard behind the garage, while enclosed walled gardens lie to the west side of the property.