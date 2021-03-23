Tuesday sees 144 COVID-19 cases and three deaths in Greater Lincolnshire

There have been 144 new coronavirus cases and three COVID-related deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday — compared to 129 cases and four deaths this time last week.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 92 new cases in Lincolnshire, 35 in North Lincolnshire and 17 in North East Lincolnshire.

On Tuesday, three deaths were registered in Lincolnshire, one in North Lincolnshire and -1 in North East Lincolnshire. Fluctuations in data are usually due to some deaths in those areas being reallocated to other regions across the UK or a miscount. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England has reported two new local hospital deaths at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust and one at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust.

On Tuesday, national cases increased by 5,379 to 4,307,304, while deaths rose by 112 to 126,284. Over 28 million have now had the first dose of a COVID vaccine.

In local news, a national coronavirus lockdown was called for the first time a year ago today, and Lincolnshire will reflect on the past year with tributes to those who lost their lives to COVID-19. Tuesday, March 23 marks one year to the day that Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the nation to confirm we would go into a national lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Read: One year of lockdown in Lincolnshire – in numbers Lincolnshire health bosses are working with South Holland and Boston district councils to reduce their high COVID-19 infection rates, but say it’s in the “hands of the government” to invest and make legislative changes to employment in the two districts. This comes as South Holland and Boston have continued to have high infection rates — twice the England average — and have been unable to reduce them substantially in recent weeks.

In national news, the period of “excess deaths” which has characterised the second wave of COVID-19 has now come to an end, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). For the first time since September, the number of people dying of all causes in England and Wales has dropped beneath the five-year average. COVID-19 vaccines, vaccine passports and faked negative test papers are being sold on the darknet. Prices range between $500 (£360) and $750 for doses of AstraZeneca, Sputnik, Sinopharm or Johnson & Johnson jabs. The darknet, also known as the dark web, is a portion of the internet that is only accessible through specific browser tools.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday, March 23 56,892 cases (up 144) 39,835 in Lincolnshire (up 92)

8,760 in North Lincolnshire (up 35)

8,297 in North East Lincolnshire (up 17) 2,154 deaths (up three) 1,589 from Lincolnshire (up three)

300 from North Lincolnshire (up one)

265 from North East Lincolnshire (down one) of which 1,289 hospital deaths (up three) 801 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up one)

41 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

446 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up two) 4,307,304 UK cases, 126,284 deaths DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF the latest update. postcode data includes deaths not in healthcare facilities or in hospitals outside authority boundaries.