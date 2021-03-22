Men arrested after scrap with metal bar and brick in Lincoln
There was an altercation between them
Two men from Lincoln have been charged after being found in possession of weapons on Dixon Street on Sunday.
Officers were alerted to an altercation between the two men by witnesses and CCTV operators at around 2.30pm on March 21.
Nathan Jackson, 30, of George Boole Drive, was found in possession of a metal bar and Matthew Carter, 28, of High Street, with a brick, but neither was injured.
Jackson and Carter were both charged with possessing an offensive weapon and affray.
Jackson was remanded in custody and appeared before Lincoln Magistrates Court on March 22.
Carter was released on bail to appear before the same court on May 6, 2021.
Police said: “Lincolnshire Police actively looks to reduce offences involving weapons through its Operation Raptor.
“The operation has seen over 300 people arrested for weapons related offences since it was introduced 18 months ago.”