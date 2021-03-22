Men arrested after scrap with metal bar and brick in Lincoln

The fourth week of March has started with 155 coronavirus cases but no deaths, meaning this is the second day after last Friday when no COVID deaths have been recorded in Greater Lincolnshire since October 2020.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard on Monday recorded 98 new cases in Lincolnshire, 37 in North Lincolnshire and 20 in North East Lincolnshire.

No deaths were registered in Lincolnshire or North East Lincolnshire, with -1 in North Lincolnshire. Fluctuations in data are usually due to some deaths in those areas being reallocated to other regions across the UK or a miscount. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England reported one new local hospital death at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust, bringing its total so far to 800 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

On Monday, national cases increased by 5,342 to 4,301,925, while deaths rose by 17 to 126,172, the lowest death tally since last September.

In local news, four Greater Lincolnshire districts have infection rates over twice the England average, which have been put down to outbreaks in schools, supermarkets and factories.

Thirty schools in the county reported 62 positive test results for coronavirus in the seven days leading up to Friday, March 19, according to Lincolnshire County Council.

The comes after 71,146 lateral flow tests were carried out in Lincolnshire schools between Friday, March 12 and Thursday, March 18, of which 85 were positive.

Some 45 people are self-isolating as a precaution after three members of staff tested positive for coronavirus at Bifrangi’s site in Lincoln.

Since Sunday, Greater Lincolnshire has seen a slight increase in its infection rate compared to the England average once again seeing a fall.

Boston and South Holland have overtaken North East Lincolnshire in second and third place in the region.

North Lincolnshire has seen another spike in infections in the last 24 hours.

Here’s Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rates up to March 22:

In national news, hearing loss and other auditory problems may be strongly linked to coronavirus, new research suggests.

Scientists estimate 7.6% of people infected with COVID-19 experience hearing loss, while 14.8% suffer tinnitus. They also found the prevalence of vertigo was 7.2%.

Tuesday marks the one year anniversary of the UK’s first coronavirus lockdown announcement. Since then, more than 100,000 people have died and millions have been infected with the virus.

Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Monday, March 22

56,748 cases (up 155)

39,743 in Lincolnshire (up 98)

8,725 in North Lincolnshire (up 37)

8,280 in North East Lincolnshire (up 20)

2,151 deaths (no change)

1,586 from Lincolnshire (no change)

299 from North Lincolnshire (down one)

266 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)

of which 1,286 hospital deaths (up one)

800 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up one)

41 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)

1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)

444 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)

4,301,925 UK cases, 126,172 deaths

DATA SOURCE — FIGURES CORRECT AT THE TIME OF THE LATEST UPDATE. POSTCODE DATA INCLUDES DEATHS NOT IN HEALTHCARE FACILITIES OR IN HOSPITALS OUTSIDE AUTHORITY BOUNDARIES.