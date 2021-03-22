Plans for 75 new homes next to Grimsby Cricket Club
Land called an “eyesore” by developers
Plans have been submitted to build 75 homes on the land off Littlefield Lane, next to Grimsby Cricket Club.
Avoca Planning Landscape and Development Ltd want to build the 75 homes on the 2.6 hectares of disused recreation ground.
Some 37 of the homes will be detached, 38 will be semi-detached, with affordable homes also.
So far, there have been three objections to proposals with concerns over drainage/flooding, access for the surplus cars as well as an increase in traffic risk.
Developers say the homes will be of “good quality” and will regenerate “a disused and overgrown area of land that is not only an eyesore but has a history of anti-social behaviour”.
Planning documents said: “The cricket field will be visually extended by an area of natural green space overlooked by the front elevations and gardens of new housing.
“Both cricketers and the occupiers of the new housing will benefit.”
A decision will be made by North East Lincolnshire Council in due course on whether to either approve of reject plans.