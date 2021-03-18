More than 320k Lincolnshire people have now had a COVID vaccine

More than 320,000 initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have now been administered in Lincolnshire – along with 13,174 second doses.

The weekly data released on Thursday shows 335,006 jabs have taken place between December 8 and March 14 — up by 30,156 on the previous week though down, again, on the 33,246 the week before. Of those, 321,832 were first doses.

The figures show 244,966 people over the age of 55 have received their first vaccination and another 8,688 have been given their second.

Some 76,866 people aged under 55 have received their first dose, with a further 4,486 receiving a second jab. This includes those between aged between 16 to 64 who are clinically vulnerable and at more risk of serious symptoms of coronavirus.

In North Lincolnshire, a total of 74,514 (2,858 second doses) vaccines have been distributed and 64,891 (3,087) have received a jab in North East Lincolnshire.

Vaccines were opened up to all those aged over 50 earlier this week.

Government bosses are facing restricted supplies of the vaccine from the end of March after having to retest the stability of 1.7 million doses, alongside a delay in a scheduled delivery from the Serum Institute in India.

However, bosses have said there will be enough vaccine doses to cover the first phase of the government’s rollout to those aged over 50 and some second doses as well.

Meanwhile, several EU countries banned or suspended the use of the vaccine following a number of patients suffering blood clots, despite medical agencies saying it is safe.

People will be called on by their GPs to book a vaccine appointment when it’s available in their area.

FIND OUT HOW FAR YOU ARE IN THE VACCINE QUEUE

The full list of sites operating as vaccination hubs in Lincolnshire so far:

Hospital Hubs

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust

Lincoln County Hospital

Boston Pilgrim Hospital

Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust

Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, Grimsby

Scunthorpe General Hospital

Local community hubs

Lincolnshire

Louth Community Hospital

John Coupland Hospital, Gainsborough

Meres Leisure Centre, Grantham

Waddington Branch Surgery, South Lincoln

St Marys Medical Practice, Stamford

Franklin Hall, Spilsby

Sidings Medical Practice, Boston

Rustons Sports and Social Club, Lincoln

Portland Medical Practice, Lincoln

The Storehouse, Skegness

Lincolnshire Showground, Lincoln

Springfields, Spalding

Marisco Medical Practice, Mablethorpe

Princess Royal Sports Arena, Boston

North East Lincolnshire

Beacon Medical Practice, Cleethorpes

Open Door, Grimsby

Pilgrim Primary Care Centre, Immingham

Scartho Medical Centre, Grimsby

North Lincolnshire

Cedar Medical Practice, Scunthorpe

Riverside Surgery, Brigg

South Axholme Practice, Epworth

The Central Surgery, Barton