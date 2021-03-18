More than 320k Lincolnshire people have now had a COVID vaccine
National issues could see delays and restrictions
More than 320,000 initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have now been administered in Lincolnshire – along with 13,174 second doses.
The weekly data released on Thursday shows 335,006 jabs have taken place between December 8 and March 14 — up by 30,156 on the previous week though down, again, on the 33,246 the week before. Of those, 321,832 were first doses.
The figures show 244,966 people over the age of 55 have received their first vaccination and another 8,688 have been given their second.
Some 76,866 people aged under 55 have received their first dose, with a further 4,486 receiving a second jab. This includes those between aged between 16 to 64 who are clinically vulnerable and at more risk of serious symptoms of coronavirus.
In North Lincolnshire, a total of 74,514 (2,858 second doses) vaccines have been distributed and 64,891 (3,087) have received a jab in North East Lincolnshire.
Vaccines were opened up to all those aged over 50 earlier this week.
Government bosses are facing restricted supplies of the vaccine from the end of March after having to retest the stability of 1.7 million doses, alongside a delay in a scheduled delivery from the Serum Institute in India.
However, bosses have said there will be enough vaccine doses to cover the first phase of the government’s rollout to those aged over 50 and some second doses as well.
Meanwhile, several EU countries banned or suspended the use of the vaccine following a number of patients suffering blood clots, despite medical agencies saying it is safe.
People will be called on by their GPs to book a vaccine appointment when it’s available in their area.
FIND OUT HOW FAR YOU ARE IN THE VACCINE QUEUE
The full list of sites operating as vaccination hubs in Lincolnshire so far:
Hospital Hubs
United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust
- Lincoln County Hospital
- Boston Pilgrim Hospital
Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust
- Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, Grimsby
- Scunthorpe General Hospital
Local community hubs
Lincolnshire
- Louth Community Hospital
- John Coupland Hospital, Gainsborough
- Meres Leisure Centre, Grantham
- Waddington Branch Surgery, South Lincoln
- St Marys Medical Practice, Stamford
- Franklin Hall, Spilsby
- Sidings Medical Practice, Boston
- Rustons Sports and Social Club, Lincoln
- Portland Medical Practice, Lincoln
- The Storehouse, Skegness
- Lincolnshire Showground, Lincoln
- Springfields, Spalding
- Marisco Medical Practice, Mablethorpe
- Princess Royal Sports Arena, Boston
North East Lincolnshire
- Beacon Medical Practice, Cleethorpes
- Open Door, Grimsby
- Pilgrim Primary Care Centre, Immingham
- Scartho Medical Centre, Grimsby
North Lincolnshire
- Cedar Medical Practice, Scunthorpe
- Riverside Surgery, Brigg
- South Axholme Practice, Epworth
- The Central Surgery, Barton